City leaders share vision for downtown Kansas City’s future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bill Dietrich, president and CEO of the Downtown Council, says there are a lot of great things about downtown Kansas City, like affordable housing and a robust culture, but there’s plenty of room to grow.

“We are in such a unique place,” he said.

After a year of community engagement and feedback, the Imagine Downtown KC 2030 plan was born. Dietrich said it’s the answer to the questions many Kansas Citians ask every day.

“How do we connect those communities through transit, fiber optics, jobs and employment?” he said. “And [we are] really looking at the issues of those neighborhoods.”

Downtown leaders revealed the plan Tuesday at a ceremony at the Negro Baseball Leagues Museum. Mayor Quinton Lucas backed the plan, which hopes to tackle issues affecting downtown KC’s 35,000 residents head on, including housing, connectivity and bringing in new business.

“Grocery stores, daycare centers, jobs,” Dietrich said.

The plan also hopes to attract more people to the city’s center.

“[And] making sure downtown is welcoming to people looking to live downtown or a CEO looking for an office,” he said.

Dietrich said the future is looking bright for the area, and he hopes the word “imagine” will inspire those downtown to speak out and show up — to make it a better place to live.

“Let’s imagine the next 10. Where do we want to be?” Dietrich said. “It is a community plan; that takes community involvement to be successful.”