Colorado-based firm to create 450 new jobs in Kansas City metro

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — TTEC Holdings, a Colorado-based customer service outsourcing company, plans to hire 450 people in the Kansas City metro in the next six months.

The company is working to fill customer service positions. Interested candidates will be provided with training to become licensed property and casualty insurance agents.

Judith Almendra, vice president of human capital and talent acquisition, said the company wants to hire people that can relate to their customers.

“We have talent and technology in our organization. Talent is truly our most valuable asset,” Almendra said. “We’re looking for candidates that align with our company values. They can work well independently, have good problem solving skills and have empathy to support the clients.”

The company is offering a starting wage of $18 per hour. Employees will receive a $1 pay increase after they earn their license. TTEC will cover the cost of training, study materials and fees needed to obtain the license. Almendra said the job training takes approximately 12 days to complete.

Eligible candidates must:

Have a high school diploma

Live within 60 miles of Kansas City, Kansas

Have greater than 15 mbps speed internet

Be able to hardwire an ethernet cable directly to your home router

All employees will begin working remotely, but eventually transition to an office in the Overland Park area. Almendra said TTEC uses an AI-enabled learning program to train employees at home.

“We’re always putting, especially during the pandemic, the health and safety of our employees first. Our Humanify App platform allows us to train, to onboard and to operate fully in a remote environment,”Almendra said.

You can find more information on how to apply here.