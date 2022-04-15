KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Comedy Club of Kansas City is warning customers of a scam that’s no laughing matter.

The club is asking customers to avoid buying tickets from a company called EventTicketsCenter.com. The comedy club said the website claims to be a third-party ticket reseller. Instead, the club said the company is “ripping off” customers by charging high fees.

“They are operating under false pretenses and ripping off our customers for hundreds and hundreds of dollars each,” The Comedy Club of Kansas City wrote in a Facebook post.

The club said the company is taking orders and then making reservations under the names of customers.

“We have proof of their actions and plan on moving forward with legal representation,” The Comedy Club of Kansas City said.

EventTicketsCenter.com told FOX4 they are investigating the claims and would respond on Thursday, but we are still awaiting the company’s response.

As for The Comedy Club of Kansas City, it said the only place fans should make reservations for shows is through its website.

