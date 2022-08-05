Commerce Bank branch located at 118 W. 47th St. on the Plaza in Kansas City. Photo by Gia Vang, Fox 4 News.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commerce Bank customers are encouraged to log on and check their accounts.

Dozens of the bank’s customers reported deposit and payment issues Friday morning.

Many customers said they contacted the bank after discovering their paychecks weren’t deposited into their accounts. They reported some payment transactions hadn’t processed either.

In a statement to customers, Commerce Bank said it is aware of the problem, and said it is an issue with the company’s nightly processing.

“We apologize for the inconvenience; we’re working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience; we know this has created challenges for our customers,” Commerce Bank posted on Facebook.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Commerce Bank said it is actively addressing the issue and account information should be updated today. The company did have a specific time when the problem will be fixed.

The bank asks customers who are impacted by the issue to visit a bank branch, or call customer care at 877-278-1744 for help resolving the issue.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.