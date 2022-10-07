KANSAS CITY, Mo — Commerce Bank customers may have noticed some strange fees posted to their accounts over the past week.

Some customers may have experienced multiple small charges while others spotted just one charge.

The bank said it is in the process of refunding the money, and there is no reason to worry,

“We are aware some customers may have an unexpected statement fee posted to their account. We apologize for the confusion. This is a result of an identified system issue, not due to activity by a third party. We have already reversed the transaction for many customers and will continue to automatically process credits for the remaining accounts,” Commerce Bank said in a statement to FOX4.

The company said customers do not need to take any actions to receive the refunds.

Customers who have questions over charges marked “statement fees” on their accounts are asked to call Commerce Bank at 1-877-278-1744.

