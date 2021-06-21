Company adjusts trash pickup for thousands of customers in hopes of beating the heat

CICERO, IL – AUGUST 11: A truck leaves a Waste Management processing facility August 11, 2008 in Cicero, Illinois. Waste Management, the nation’s largest trash hauler, today raised its unsolicited takeover bid to buy rival Republic Services Inc. to $6.7 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people may need to get up a little earlier to take out the trash for the foreseeable future.

Waste Management said it will begin picking up trash at 6 a.m. for the remainder of the summer. That’s an hour earlier than it normally begins routes. The company said it made the shift to help keep employees safe and out of the hottest part of the day.

The shift will impact thousands of customers in the following counties across the metro:

KANSAS

Johnson

Wyandotte

Leavenworth

Franklin

Miami

Anderson

Linn

MISSOURI

Jackson

Clay

Platt

Cass

This is only for customers who have Waste Management as a trash service.