Company adjusts trash pickup for thousands of customers in hopes of beating the heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people may need to get up a little earlier to take out the trash for the foreseeable future.
Waste Management said it will begin picking up trash at 6 a.m. for the remainder of the summer. That’s an hour earlier than it normally begins routes. The company said it made the shift to help keep employees safe and out of the hottest part of the day.
The shift will impact thousands of customers in the following counties across the metro:
KANSAS
- Johnson
- Wyandotte
- Leavenworth
- Franklin
- Miami
- Anderson
- Linn
MISSOURI
- Jackson
- Clay
- Platt
- Cass
This is only for customers who have Waste Management as a trash service.