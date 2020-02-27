Company that uses recycled ocean plastic for furniture, packaging expands to the metro

An outdoor furniture company that uses repurposed ocean plastic is expanding to the Kansas City market.

After the success of Yardbird’s first retail showroom in Minneapolis, the company’s founders started looking at other markets in which to expand. They discovered that a disproportionate number of their nationwide customers live in the Kansas City metro, particularly Overland Park, co-founder Jay Dillon told the Kansas City Business Journal.

“That’s why we homed in on Kansas City,” he said.

Two of his friends who live in the Kansas City area also provided validation. And it doesn’t hurt that Kansas City is among the nation’s top cities for most outdoor public space and that many homes feature large backyards. The demographics also are similar to Minnesota, where the company is based, Dillon said.

See exactly where Yardbird will open and how much plastic it repurposed last year in the Kansas City Business Journal.