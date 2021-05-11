Construction at new Bluhawk Sports Park in Overland Park to begin this fall

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Construction on a massive multi-sport complex will soon be underway in Overland Park.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved the final plans for Bluhawk Sports Park, a 4,000-seat civic and community sports center.

The 256,000-square-foot facility will be located in the southeast corner of 162nd Street and Lowell Avenue and feature four basketball courts, eight volleyball courts, multiple recreational turf fields and an ice rink to accommodate sporting events. The complex will also include locker rooms, team meeting spaces and a restaurant within the arena.

Drawing of the proposed Bluhawk Sports Park building.

Bart Lowen, vice president of development for the company, said the project is expected to cost approximately $100 million to complete.

“It’s a sports facility that’s geared for youth sports. The youth sports industry is $15-20 billion and growing. One of the things I think we’ve seen though the pandemic is that youth sports is thriving,” Lowen said.

Bluhawk has reached an agreement with Sports Facilities Management to manage the multi-sport complex. Lowen said the partnership will help broaden community outreach and bring potential events to Overland Park.

“We are excited about every step we have along the way here and look forward to passing the milestones we have in front of us in the near future and getting to the point where we can put a shovel in the ground on this facility,” Lowen said.

Lowen said construction is slated to begin in October with tentative plans to open the facility in early 2023.

Construction on the sports park is expected to begin in the fall of 2021.

