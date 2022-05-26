Construction has started on an industrial development in Lee’s Summit.

The 781,000-square-foot Lee’s Summit Commerce Center will be the first bulk Class A speculative industrial development in the city. It will sit on 75 acres west of NE Douglas Street and NE Tudor Road, near I-470 and 50 Highway.

The development will include three buildings, with space to accommodate tenants from 30,000 square feet up to 200,000 or more square feet. Construction on the 430,000-square-foot cross-dock building A, the 238,000-square-foot single-load building B, and the 113,000-square-foot single-load building C is underway, with the buildings slated to be done in early 2023.

Newmark Zimmer and Scannell Properties in April announced the first completed lease at the Lee’s Summit Commerce Center totaling 215,730 square feet, or half of building A.