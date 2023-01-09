MERRIAM, Kan. — Construction has begun on the redevelopment of a former Kmart site in Merriam after years of vacancy.

Crews demolished the former Kmart building and nearby Pegahs restaurant, located near Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, late last year. The Kmart had sat empty since the store closed in 2013.

Now, Overland Park-based Drake Development has started work in the new year on what will replace it all.

Site of former Kmart in Merriam during construction (FOX4 photo)

The $136 million mixed-use project, called Merriam Grand Station, is set to include multiple restaurants, two apartment complexes, retail space and a parking garage.

The existing Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Krispy Kreme in the northwest corner of the property will remain, as will the La Petite Academy in the southeast corner of the property.

The Merriam City Council approved the redevelopment agreement in July 2022 and crews broke ground in November as they started demolition work.

The entire project is expected to open by the end of 2026.