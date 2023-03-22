KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Neighborhood, Planning and Development Committee narrowly advanced an apartment project that’s supposed to go up in the River Market.

In a 3-2 vote on Wednesday, council members Lee Barnes, Andrea Bough and Dan Fowler voted to move the project, known as City Harvest, forward. Teresa Loar and Brandon Ellington voted against it.

“I was really frustrated,” resident David Lindahl told Barnes on Wednesday.

Barnes and Lindahl got into an argument earlier this month when the agenda item was tabled, angering Lindahl who went to City Hall that day to hopefully learn of what the council would do. Lindahl owns HyperKC, a T-shirt shop in River Market.

“There’s 300 people moving into this building, and they’re 100 spaces short of supporting those 300 people. So 100 of those 300 people could potentially use up this publicly available parking,” Lindahl continued.

Flaherty & Collins is the developer for the City Harvest project. The 13-story building is supposed to have 230 spaces for tenants and 160 parking spaces for the public. Developer Ryan Cronk, who came in from Indianapolis for Wednesday’s committee meeting, hopes that 160 number alleviates the concerns business owners have.

“We do feel like there’s going to be less users of cars than what a typical project would be,” Cronk told FOX4 after Wednesday’s committee meeting.

The current parking lot at 5th and Main is going away because of the likely development, but employees in the neighborhood can use those 160 spaces like they do now. Cronk confirmed there will not be as many tenant parking spaces as people that actually live in the building.

“It’s real important for the success of the long-term of the streetcar,” Cronk said of planning for less parking than people who actually live in the building. “The streetcar needs people to use that, and the less parking you build, the better it is for the long-term health of the streetcar.”

The full city council will take a final vote on this Thursday. Cronk said construction could start in early fall of this year, and the project will take two years to complete.