Coronavirus, oil price war taking a toll on these local businesses

Financial markets and oil producers delivered a double whammy Monday that left the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7.8% — its worst drop since 2008.

In just a day, the 10 local companies saw their combined market cap fall $8.25 billion. Here are a few that stood out:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYS: CORR), -19.45%

UMB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: UMBF), -17.08%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), -15.19%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), -15.01%

Over 11 trading days, AMC’s market cap has fallen about $300 million to $472 million. It started the year with a valuation of $774 million.

To see the entire list of companies who felt acute financial pain, and see why two are particularly vulnerable, read the full report in the Kansas City Business Journal.

