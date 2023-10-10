Speculation about a big, new mixed-use development at Truman Sports Complex has heated up with the Kansas City Royals planned departure, which would leave the Kansas City Chiefs the site’s sole occupant.

But the outlook appears not so good for a number of reasons, from past efforts to financial concerns, though one model offers potential.

Multiple redevelopment concepts have been studied but not advanced over the years at the 220-acre sports complex.

And that was with the annual promise of 81 regular-season games for the Royals, whose prospective relocation from Kauffman Stadium to or near Downtown stands to leave the complex as host just to eight or nine regular-season Chiefs games in future years.

Chiefs leaders have said the team’s preference is to remain at and renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with options to build anew at the sports complex or elsewhere “still part of (its) dialogue,” team President Mark Donovan told reporters in July.

But while the Chiefs’ studies have explored the potential for a small amphitheater to host concerts, they have not shown the appetite for an entertainment development, such as new hotels, restaurants or office space, The Kansas City Star reported in August.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.