A seafood restaurant that first tested the water just off Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza a decade ago has closed.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar said Tuesday that it has closed its location at 4814 Roanoke Parkway. The restaurant, owned by Big Red F Restaurant Group, had its last dinner service on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.

Dave Query, chef and owner of Jax and Big Red F, said in a release that the company was grateful to the Kansas City community.

But with the restaurant’s lease running out, he said, the company decided to focus on running its restaurants closer to home in Colorado, where it also plans to open additional restaurants in 2024 and 2025.

“… And to the loyal and amazing guests we have come to know,” he said in the release, “we look forward to seeing you at one of our five Jax locations in Colorado next time you head west.”

