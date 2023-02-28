Legacy Development isn’t the only prominent tenant that the Country Club Plaza is suing for back rent and possession of its office space.

The Plaza filed the same suit against Price Brothers Management Co., an Overland Park-based real estate developer and management company.

One of Price Brothers’ latest projects is the Bluhawk 300-acre mixed-use development in Overland Park. In October, Bluhawk won city approval for $49.3 million in sales tax revenue (STAR) bonds for vertical construction on the multisport complex’s first phase.

The suit alleges that Price Brothers owes at least $27,361 in past-due rent for its 1,252-square-foot office at 4621 Broadway.

