Accommodating a new retailer to replace Nordstrom on a prominent Country Club Plaza land site probably will mean more than just slapping new signage on approved building plans.

Taubman Centers and The Macerich Co., as Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won City Council approval in January 2019 to build a two-story, approximately 122,000-square-foot building at 4720 Jefferson St. to house a relocation by Nordstrom from Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Plaza ownership went on to demolish several retail buildings, including the Cinemark Place movie theater, to make way for Nordstrom to open in 2021. But a pandemic and two delays later, Nordstrom confirmed in April that it would stay at Oak Park Mall, as the deal for its new location was terminated at the Plaza’s request.

Reached for comment about what’s next for the site, a Plaza spokesperson said, “Taubman is actively reviewing alternative plans for the location and looks forward to making an announcement in the near future.”