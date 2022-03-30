Mini-golf venues are making a comeback in Kansas City, but they’re not the outdated courses from years past.

These new indoor venues feature photo-ready scenes and a focus on food and drinks that delight. They fall into the burgeoning “eatertainment” category, which is becoming a lucrative revenue source for developers and landlords.

About 70% of consumers prefer to visit eatertainment venues for group outings over casual dining, and 21% of diners are willing to pay more at eatertainment venues than traditional bars and restaurants, according to a CBRE report.

“The demand for social entertainment, particularly as we emerge from the global pandemic, is extremely high,” Michael Burt, managing partner at Promethean Investments, told Restaurant Business.

Even before the pandemic, AJ Chinn and his wife, Sam, were crafting plans to open a family-friendly mini-golf venue with a focus on craft beer. Their business, Craft Putt, is slated to open later in April at 11440 W. 135th St. in Overland Park.

The roughly 9,000-square-foot space will feature 10 custom-built holes and 24 craft beers on tap. AJ Chinn‘s goal is to feature all local beers.