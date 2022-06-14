KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whataburger locations have opened to rave reviews across the metro, but the chain isn’t finished.

Tuesday afternoon, crews broke ground on the first Whataburger that will open in the Northland.

Located near U.S. 169 and Northwest Metro North Drive, the restaurant won’t open until sometime in the second half of the year.

The Barry Road location will be a franchise owned by KMO Burger. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an investor in KMO Burger.

KMO Burger plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants in the next 7 years. Its first location opened in Kansas City, Kansas, last week.

