KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current and Port KC have announced an $800 million development project near the riverfront.

Port KC, which owns the Berkley Riverfront development and surrounding area, are partnering with the Current to develop 10 acres near Berkley Riverfront Park and the Current’s new stadium.

The project will include office, retail and residential space and will be built in phases over 10 years. The proposed 2 million square feet of development will include approximately 1,000 multifamily residential units, with 10% of those being at 50% of the area median income.

The new development will be located between the new KC Current Stadium and the upcoming Origin Hotel; it will also be bordered by Berkley Riverfront Drive to the north and Berkley Parkway to the south.

Not far away, Port KC has also developed two apartment complexes and the popular Bar K dog bar. There are already plans for a beer garden, which will start construction this fall, as well as an outdoor recreation center with volleyball courts.

Port KC said the area was previously an “environmentally challenged dumping ground,” and this project will reclaim the area and connect a diverse community.

“Today is the latest milestone for Berkley Riverfront. A vision to see this once-forgotten and scarred piece of land turn into a vibrant blend of commerce, work, and recreation inviting to all,” Port KC CEO Jon Stephens said.

“Now that dream, which has been years in the making, is coming to fruition. We have been very deliberate in our process to design and build this gem in the middle of Kansas City and we appreciate the partners who share our excitement about Berkley Riverfront’s future.”

The KC Current Stadium is on track to wrap up construction and open in time for the team’s 2024 season, and the Origin Hotel is also set to open in 2024.

Port KC said it is considering a proposal for another parcel that would bring more parking near the Current’s stadium.

The Kansas City Streetcar is also expanding north to the riverfront, with plans to be operational in the area by 2025.