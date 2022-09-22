KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An eastside coffee shop is working to clean up after a crash forced it to temporarily close its doors.

The driver of a truck lost control and crashed into Anchor Island Coffee near 41st and Troost earlier this week.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, the landlord did not have adequate insurance to cover the repairs that are needed for the building. Since it’s a commercial property, it’s the landlord’s responsibility to insure the building.

Anchor Island Coffee is still waiting on its insurance agent to assess the property to see if the policy will cover any of the repairs.

The owners said they are either looking at fighting the landlord in court, or covering the repairs themselves to reopen as soon as possible.

Customers started a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising money to help the owners rebuild. In just one day the account raised more than $11,000 for the business.

