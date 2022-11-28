KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s one person that is difficult to buy for on every Hanukkah or Christmas list.

This Cyber Monday deal may solve help you cross that name off your list, and save money at the same time.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” will be at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for four shows May 25-28.

Admission starts around $50, but fans can save up to 30% on tickets bought through Nov. 28. The discount code will pop up when you select tickets.

“Corteo” is a festive parade as a clown imagines his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, according to the show’s creators. For the first time for a Cirque du Soleil show, the stage divides the venue. Half of the audience faces the other half, providing a unique perspective for both the performers and the audience.

Over the years, more than 215 million people have been exposed to Cirque du Soleil in more than 70 countries.

