KINGSVILLE, Mo. — Kansas City’s botanical garden is hosting a “magical” and “mysterious” event for the third year in a row.

Powell Gardens announced “Dark Forest” begins this Friday through Sunday and will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

They are teaming up with contemporary performing arts company, Quixotic, to bring the forest to life. Those who choose to walk the one-mile mulched path through the woods will experience “captivating performances, hypnotic music, and creative technology.”

“Quixotic has been an exceptional partner in bringing Dark Forest to life,” said Cody Jolliff, Chief Executive Officer of Powell Gardens.

“With their partnership, our vision for highlighting a wonderful piece of the Midwestern landscape and inviting members of the community into something truly new has been realized.”

New to this year’s event, those with VIP tickets can enjoy a private bar in the middle of a lake before embarking on their journey.

“Dark Forest welcomes a new chill in the air, the eerie feel of the woods at night, and the spectacular transformation of our trail at Powell Gardens,” Jolliff said.

If unable to make it this weekend, the stroll through the festive botanical garden will also take place Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 26-29. They recommend purchasing tickets in advance and note that it is “best suited for a PG-13 audience.”