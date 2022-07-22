SAN FRANCISCO — Beating the heat has never been easier, or cheaper, thanks to DashPass’ Summer of Savings.
If you haven’t heard of DashPass, it’s a membership program from DoorDash. Members pay a monthly fee, but are not charged delivery fees on individual orders placed through the company.
The membership also offers member-only benefits, which is where the DashPass comes into play.
The Summer of DashPass is offering five weeks of member-only offers. Each week has a different theme that will help members save on everything from food and fun to back-to-school deals.
These are just some of the deals that are available.
Daytime Fun – Seize the Summer | July 21 – 27
- Get a free Baconator from Wendy’s with a minimum purchase of $20
- Buy one get one free Chipotle Burrito or Burrito Bowls with a minimum purchase of $20
- $5 off with the purchase of one Coke Zero with a minimum purchase of $20
Block Party – Your Pass to Neighborhood Savings | July 28 – August 3
- $10 off 1 order from DashMart with a minimum purchase of $20
- $5 off from Arby’s with a minimum purchase of $20
- 30% off alcohol orders with a minimum purchase of $12 (max $15 off)
Beach Week – Sand, Sun, Savings | August 4 – 10
- Get a free quesadilla from Taco Bell, with a minimum purchase of $20
- Get a free pizza from Little Caesars with a minimum purchase of $20
- 40% off from Albertsons with a minimum purchase of $40 (max $25 off)
Road Trip – Save More and Explore | August 11 – 17
- 20% off unlimited fresh grocery orders and convenience items from DashMart (max $10 off)
- Get a free milkshake from Baskin Robbins with a minimum purchase of $20
- 25% off orders $30+ from CVS (max $10 off)
Back to School – New Routines, New Deals | August 18 – 24
- 50% off from Office Depot/OfficeMax (max $20 off)
- 30% off from Grocery Outlet with a minimum purchase of $40 (max $20 off)
- $20 off all other grocery orders of $40+
DoorDash is also offering a deal for new members. During Summer of DashPass, new members can get a year of the membership for $59 a year. That’s almost half the usual $96 annual fee.
