As the opening date for Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal approaches, many things will be changing in the air.

In particular, the following graphic looks at the year-over-year difference (March 2022 vs. what’s currently scheduled for March 2023) in nonstop destinations (by number of flights) and nonstop destinations (by number of seats).

The Kansas City Business Journal also looked at the year-over-year differences in these categories:

flights (by airline and total)

number of seats (by airline and total)

average seats per flight (total only)

The changes — mostly positive — should not be solely attributed to the new terminal.

The rebound in travel as COVID-19 restrictions eased has continued to push KCI’s passenger statistics higher. In fact, the airport has reported exceeding prepandemic (2019) travel levels several times during 2022.

All the while, airlines serving KCI — many of which struggled to keep up with postpandemic flight demand — continue to rebuild their capacity, specifically in terms of pilots and other staff.

