DE SOTO, Kan. — De Soto’s only veterinary clinic is planning a major upgrade.

On Thursday, the De Soto City Council voted 5-0 to approve a 75%, 10-year tax abatement request and sales tax exemption to support the expansion of the clinic.

In 2020, Dr. Matt Fehr purchased the De Soto Veterinary Clinic under the name DM Vet Properties LCC.

DM Vet Properties will now collaborate with Lawrence-based developer Alcove Development to construct a new clinic just to the south of the existing De Soto Veterinary Clinic.

The development team intends to create two, 10,000-square-foot mixed-use buildings at the northeast corner of Lexington and Penner avenues. The proposed buildings would sit on approximately 1.6 acres of land to the north of the existing Dollar General.

The vet clinic will occupy the lower level of the first building and the second floor would include a 600-square-foot apartment to house vet students. The remaining portion of the first building will be used as a dance studio and storage space.

The second building will include four office spaces for lease on the first floor and six apartment units on the second floor. The project is expected to cost roughly $4 million to complete.

Currently, the De Soto Vet occupies roughly a 1,000-square-foot building to the north of the proposed site. The new space will allow the company to hire an additional 3-4 support staff and purchase additional equipment for surgeries and other services.

According to city documents, construction is scheduled to begin in June. Construction is expected to be complete by December 2024.