DE SOTO, Kan. — The De Soto City Council will soon consider issuing tax incentives to support the construction of a new commerce center.

Flint Development has requested the city issue up to $100 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) to support the construction of a 1 million-square-foot facility at the northwest corner of 103rd Street and Edgerton Road.

On Dec. 2, the city council voted 3-1 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Flint for the development of roughly 350 acres near Edgerton Road and 103rd Street. According to the MOU the proposed project would include roughly 3.5 million square feet of industrial development.

The developer is requesting an 85% tax abatement for 10 years for the creation of the Flint Commerce Center.

The city council will host a public hearing to review the request on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

