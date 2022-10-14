KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the final chance to cash in during “Groupon Day” this year. The week-long savings event ends Oct. 14.

The marketplace says the sale will feature deals on local experiences and services. There will also be deals on travel and one-of-a-kind promotions.

Passes

The biggest values during Groupon Days may be the specialized passes customers can buy. They are geared toward specific customers.

Groupon Glam Pass, $250 each Loaded with $5,000 Groupon Bucks Good for beauty, wellness services, treatments sold through Groupon



Groupon Adventure Pass, $250 Loaded with $5,000 Groupon Bucks Good for entertainment and activities sold through Groupon



The $5,000 Groupon Bucks must be spent on Groupon deals within 90 days or it expires. Paid value never expires.

Other Options

The marketplace is also offering individuals deals on travel, theme parks, concerts, activities massages, facials, manicures, and much more.

This is the second year for Groupon Day. It may come at a good time for people hoping to save money on holiday gifts.

Holiday Spending

CNBC reports online shopping is expected to be weaker than in years past for several reasons.

Retailers have already offered discounts throughout the year to try to get rid of extra inventory caused by the pandemic and shipping issues.

Soaring inflation is also squeezing buyers who will likely have less money to spend on holiday gifts in 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.