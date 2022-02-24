OLATHE, Kan. — A popular Johnson County attraction is in jeopardy of being able to operate normally when it opens in April.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead announced on Facebook that it needs to hire employees. If it doesn’t get the applicants it needs some of its popular activities may not be able to operate later this year.

Nearly a dozen jobs are listed on the city’s website, including animal care attendants, a gardener, laborer, and volunteers.

The Farmstead is scheduled to open April 1, so time is running out for it to hire and train new workers.

If you are interested in working at Deanna Rose, you can apply online.

