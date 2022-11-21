EPC Real Estate Group resurrected a rejected apartment proposal in an effort to preserve Deer Creek Golf Course — spurred on by neighbors — but the Overland Park City Council again denied the plan.

Neighbors submitted almost 40 pages of signatures after the City Council rejected the 220-apartment complex, course owner GreatLife subsequently said it would close Deer Creek and EPC pivoted to single-family homes for the site.

EPC’s apartment plan, which would have left the course largely intact, included tax increment financing that was to be used to help with $6 million worth of erosion caused by upstream flood control issues and $3 million for site work. Absent the TIF money, the work on the course won’t happen with the single-family proposal.

The Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 4-2 this week against the plan, meaning EPC is back again to single-family construction.

EPC plans to move forward with the approved plan to build the Highlands of Deer Creek, a 70-lot, high-end project on 45 of the course’s 158 acres at the northeast corner of 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue. EPC plans to leave 100 acres as green space and reserve about 15 acres for future development.