OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park will close later this spring.

After the Overland Park City Council’s decision to deny a rezoning request, developer and owner GreatLife KC announced the golf course will close on April 1.

Developers requested the city rezone approximately 11 acres of land from a Single-Family Residential District (R-1) to a Planned High-Rise Apartment District (RP-6).

The overall project intended to scale back the perimeter of the Deer Creek Golf Course to create a 220–unit apartment complex and golf pro shop.

FOX4 received this statement from GreatLife KC President Brett Klausman:

“Over the past 10 months we and many others have worked hard to advance a viable plan to save the Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park. We greatly appreciate all of those who supported the solution to save it. Unfortunately, the City Council voted to deny our zoning application this week, which provided the solution to save the golf course and stabilize and mitigate the erosion issues on it.

“These circumstances have led us to the decision to close the Deer Creek Golf Course effective April 1st, 2022. All our team and staff at the Deer Creek Golf Course will be offered employment opportunities within our organization. We have notified current membership, stakeholders and future tournament organizers of this decision.

“The next phase for the land where the golf course currently sits is development. After the golf course closes on April 1st, 2022, we will move into this phase with our development partner, EPC Real Estate. Thank you to the community for your patronage of the Deer Creek Golf Course. This was not an easy decision for us and not one we had wanted, but one that had to be made given the current situation at Deer Creek.”

