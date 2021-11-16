Delayed delivery won’t prevent one Thanksgiving tradition in Kansas City

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Thanksgiving is next week, and a holiday tradition will go on for hundreds of Kansas City metro families this year, even though the people who make it possible were likely starting to sweat a little.

Every year, hundreds of people line up outside Fritz’s Meats and Superior Sausage in Leawood to pick up turkeys, hams, and even brisket for Thanksgiving dinner. In 2020, the store said it helped about 1,000 customers in the days leading up to the holiday.

Many people held smaller gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and Fritz’s Meats ran out of the smaller turkeys that were in demand.

This year, supply chain issues are causing headaches for the popular store. While the store expects to have more turkeys available than it did last year, Fritz’s said its order arrived a week late. Now employees are scrambling to get everything ready leading up to the Thanksgiving rush.

Fritz’s said it is playing catch up now so employees can be ready to help the long line of customers that will show up soon. Just like in the past, employees said they plan to help as many people as possible get the perfect Thanksgiving meal on the dinner table.