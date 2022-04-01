KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors can now step into the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel in Kansas City.

After a nearly month-long delay, “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” opens April 1. It was originally scheduled to open March 10, but was pushed back because of a run in Dallas.

The exhibition is located on the east side of Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, adjacent to the Plaza 211 Parking Garage.

The replicas are over 20 feet wide and 14 feet tall and made from high-resolution photos printed on fabric.

Producers say the 360-degree immersive experience is true to size. Visitors will be able to walk up and admire the frescos, or enjoy the experience with an audio guide.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” runs for a limited time through May 1. Tickets are available Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults.

