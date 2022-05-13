KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station expected to open it’s next exhibit Friday, but announced it’s been delayed.

“MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises” focuses on the Maya of Central America.

It will feature over 300 original objects detailing the Mayan’s daily life, religion, politics and innovations, Union Station said when it announced the exhibit.

Those artifacts are also what delayed the exhibit.

“After weeks of unexpected administrative delays, releases are being expedited for the hundreds of original artifacts featured in this important presentation of Maya history, culture and contributions,” George Guastello, Union Station president and CEO, said.

Special permits are required if the artifacts are taken out of Guatemala.

Union Station said those permits are issued and the exhibit is expected to open in mid-July. Due to the delay, the exhibit’s stay in Kansas City will also be extended. Union Station said “MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises” will be on display through the end of 2022.

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for the exhibit Union Station said.

“Negotiations to bring together and tour priceless cultural artifacts often take years. In fact, we’ve been working for over two years on this particular collection of Maya treasures. Fortunately, everything is now being expedited so as to offer Kansas City audiences a truly historic opportunity to experience the fascinating and mysterious story of the Maya and their enduring contributions to our modern world,” Peter Elsaesser, Museums Partner CEO, said.

Ticket Prices start around $14 and are currently on sale.

