Delta Air Lines planning Sky Club Lounge at new KCI Airport terminal

Another amenity space has joined a growing list of new features planned at Kansas City International Airport’s new $1.5 billion terminal.

Delta Air Lines seeks to lease about 11,000 square feet in the coming terminal to build a Sky Club Lounge for qualifying customers. The lease is to run for a 10-year term with two renewal terms of five years apiece.

From a size standpoint, Delta’s new lounge in Kansas City will rank around the middle of the pack when compared with the airline’s counterparts nationwide. KCI’s Sky Club Lounge is set to be smaller than respective 21,000 and 25,000-square-foot lounges at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

However, it will be bigger than lounges at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (7,500 square feet), and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (both 9,000 square feet). The airline’s lounge at Nashville International Airport is about 13,500 square feet.