Block & Co. Inc. Realtors is marketing the final part of a pad site at Oak Park Mall.

Formerly the home of a 34,371-square-foot Bank Midwest building, the site on the southwest corner of 95th Street and Nieman Road already has secured IHOP and Paris Baguette as tenants for a new 6,000-square-foot pad building backing onto 95th.

The new freestanding building will see IHOP occupy 4,500 square feet and Paris Baguette will occupy 1,500 square feet. This marks the French-inspired bakery and cafe chain’s first foray into the Kansas City market. IHOP has 21 Kansas City-area restaurants.

With construction currently underway, the restaurants are expected to be open in late 2022.

According to a release, Block & Co. also is negotiating with a national bank to occupy the corner pad.