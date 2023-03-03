With Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal now up and running, officials are preparing to tear down the old facilities they replaced after over 50 years in operation.

Demolition of the now-former Terminals B and C at KCI has been part of the new terminal project’s $1.5 billion scope of work for Maryland-based developer Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC and design-build team Clark | Weitz | Clarkson.

Edgemoor recently began reviewing responses to a late January request for proposals, due Feb. 10, for demolition of the two terminals. Interested firms were invited to submit proposals for multiple scopes of work, such as hauling, grading and erosion control; a hazardous materials survey; and concrete paving.

Once its firm selection is made, the terminal teardowns are expected to begin in the summer and last for about a year, Geoffrey Stricker, senior managing director of Edgemoor, said late last week.

After the two terminals are gone, the Kansas City Aviation Department has shared plans to use the land for additional apron space and potential future terminal expansion.

Stricker said officials will install a new deicing system in a portion of Terminal B’s footprint, which will allow planes to deice in a centralized location rather than at their gates.

