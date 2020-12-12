Demolition expected soon for closed Plaza hotel to pave way for ‘next exciting chapter’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Among some, opportunities to settle in for a warm winter’s nap will be highlights of the holiday season. Around the same time, a visible Country Club Plaza-area fixture will come to a permanent rest, freeing up a promising property along the future 3.5-mile southern streetcar route.

Last Monday, the city completed a pre-demolition inspection for the Country Club Plaza Holiday Inn at 4501 Main St., and the next day it issued a waste-hauling permit for demolition debris, with start and end dates listed as Dec. 21 and Jan. 20, respectively.

Demolition workers first must erect barriers along Main Street for the length of the demolition site, obtain a sidewalk closure permit and put up a warning sign, the city noted in its inspection.

A teardown has been in the cards for the 241-room Country Club Plaza Holiday Inn “to make way for the next exciting chapter whatever that may be” since July 14, when the hotel permanently shuttered, management and staff wrote on its Facebook page that month.

Three days later, on July 17, the 3.2-acre property changed hands in a $6.6 million acquisition by Main & Main LLC. The entity shares a Kansas City address with Americo Life parent Financial Holding Corp., controlled by the Merriman family.

