Demolition planned for longtime Denny’s location in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re a regular commuter to downtown Kansas City, chances are you’ve seen the Denny’s location at the corner of Truman Road and Broadway.

However, if you’re still working from home a year into the pandemic, it’s unlikely you’ll know that the restaurant at 1600 Broadway shuttered in November.

Now, a demolition permit was filed last Friday for the 3,392-square-foot building, which was built in 1971. With a pre-demolition inspection scheduled for Tuesday, the 30-year-old structure’s days appear to be numbered.