OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s been nearly a decade since a plan to redevelop the Brookridge Golf and Fitness Club was proposed, and on Tuesday, the project officially begins.

The developer, the city and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

This is a ceremonial groundbreaking because work is already underway. Tuesday’s event is to celebrate the launch of construction on a long-awaited project.

Here’s some renderings Curtin Property Company has provided.

Back in 2016, the rezoning was approved, and in 2019, the money for the project was approved. Since then, it has gone back and forth between developers, the Overland Park Planning Commission and City Council.

The golf club sits on a large space on the north side of Interstate 435 at Antioch Road.

During Tuesday’s groundbreaking, the developer will have more details about the first phase of the mixed-use redevelopment, which includes a grocery store, restaurants, retail, office space, usable green space and two multi-use residential buildings.

Developers will also reveal a new logo and the name of the property.

The ceremonial groundbreaking starts at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.