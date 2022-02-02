Drake Development LLC acquired 200 acres in Overland Park and intends to kick off a master planned residential development.

Overland Park-based Drake Development bought the land from two local families in December in an off-market sale to kick off Drake Living 2022. The property sits in the northeast corner of 179th Street and Switzer Road and runs north to 175th Street.

The company declined to disclose the purchase price. Drake Living, a newly formed subsidiary of Drake Development, will handle the project.

“We’re in the early stages of the preliminary planning process right now but are really excited because we are in the right area to really do something special,” said J.D. Christie, Drake Development’s director of acquisitions.

Because the company’s talks with the city remain in the early stages, Drake Development did not disclose a timeline, but the developer plans to start with single-family development using state-of-the-art technology and materials, Christie said.

Drake Development did not disclose a price range on the homes, but the median home value in surrounding ZIP codes — which include Blue Valley Southwest High School — ranges from $244,100 to $475,400.