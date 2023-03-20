A revised version of Cocina 47 only calls for three stories instead of nine. (Rendering by TR,i Architects)

A Country Club Plaza mixed-use that drew pushback last year due to its proposed building height will return before neighbors with one-third of its previous floor count.

Drake Development LLC, of Overland Park, has revised Cocina 47 with three, rather than nine stories to be built in place of The Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist at 604 W. 47th St.

The developer this month notified Plaza neighbors it would share its revisions at a community meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Unity Temple on the Plaza at 707 W. 47th St.

A three-story version of Cocina 47 originally was presented to community groups and city officials dating back to October 2021, with one restaurant on each level and new congregation space for the historic church on the building’s ground and lower levels.

A rendering of the nine-story proposal for Cocina 47 (via TR,i Architects)

However, that version was never filed, as Drake in March 2022 instead opted to advance a far larger Cocina 47 variant, with six full-floor condos atop the restaurants resulting in a nine-story building.

Cocina 47 has not seen public movement since June, when the City Plan Commission unanimously recommended against Drake’s development plan.

It had drawn perhaps the most public opposition of any city project last year, most of it focused on Drake’s request to build 115 feet above the Plaza Bowl Overlay District’s 45-foot height restriction on its site, with a building peaking at 160 feet tall.

