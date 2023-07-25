KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vacant building in Kansas City that neighbors call an eyesore is now being demolished. The former Trinity Lutheran Hospital, near 31st Street and Baltimore Avenue, is set to be leveled by the end of the year.

The blighted building has been vacant for more than 20 years.

Now NorthPoint Development plans to put in an apartment building with over 300 units, consisting of studios and one- and two-bedrooms apartment homes.

Demolition started Monday, and neighbors could not be more excited.

“We’re excited,” said Chelan David, who works nearby. “I can’t wait ’til they knock it down, really.”

“I was super happy that it was starting,” Rion Tapia said.

Tapia has lived in the apartment building behind the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital for three years.

He said they’re willing to deal with the demolition noise, for now, as long as this blighted building is torn down.

“It’s worth it,” David said. “It’s funny, we had a meeting this morning, and I was looking out the window, and you could hear that jack hammer the whole meeting. But it will be worth it to have a new building in its place and the vitality that comes with is.”

Neighbors call the current building an eyesore. Tapia said living nearby hasn’t always been easy.

“Some theft, obviously vehicles, vandalism, vagrancy,” Tapia said.

NorthPoint Development has a plan to tear down the shattered windows and graffitied walls and build a new multi-family development called ArriveKC.

The apartment building will feature 373 apartment units. They’ll also offer amenities like a wellness studio, a 24-hour gym and a rock-climbing wall. Beyond that, they plan to add a pool and sports simulator room.

ArriveKC rendering (by NSPJ Architects)

“I think, one, people are going to have more pride in where they live,” Tapia said. “I think it’ll attract younger individuals like myself and just seeing all of 31st revamp, plus the trolley — I think it’s just going to make living over here that much better, plus accessibility.”

People who work and live nearby hope the development will breathe new life into the area, as well.

“I think having a new building there, bring new people to the area, people will probably be out walking,” David said. “Right now, people are a little bit hesitant to be in this area, maybe because it is kind of a a blighted building, so it’ll be nice to have that energy and enthusiasm.”

The developer expects to wrap up demolition work and start new construction by the end of this year.