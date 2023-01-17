The Rocks mixed-use project in Roeland Park (Rendering by DLR Group via EPC Real Estate Group)

EPC Real Estate’s mixed-use concept near Roeland Park’s gateway — two or three minutes from Roe Avenue’s interchange with Interstate 35 — won approval for rezoning and its financing plan.

The Roeland Park City Council last month approved rezoning, and a tax increment financing, community improvement district and sales tax exemption plan for the roughly $75 million mixed-use project at the former The Rocks community pool site.

The financing plan combined will cap at 25% of the total project cost, which is roughly $18.8 million.

The approved project is on a 7-acre site and includes a 280-unit mixed-use building with 3,500-square-foot-plus restaurant on the ground floor. The building will wrap around a 300-space parking garage on the northeast corner of 48th Street and Roe, adjoining the city’s main retail commercial hub.

“I think it’s a big opportunity in Roeland Park that doesn’t exist today to have a sit-down restaurant and some nice outdoor space as amenities to Roland Park residents and the greater community,” Executive Vice President Austin Bradley said.

