KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders will consider whether to allow a developer to build apartments, a hotel, and office space in Kansas City’s West Bottoms.

New York-based SomeraRoad Inc. previously said it envisions a five-phase redevelopment of more than 20 acres it now owns or controls in the historic district.

If the SomeraRoad project is approved, it would be the latest effort to attract more businesses and people to this historic part of town.

The Painted Sofa, now named Charmed House Interiors, opened in the West Bottoms more than eight years ago.

The owner said she saw the potential in the area’s old buildings. Since then, she’s collaborated with other small business owners to rent some of her space to sell their own products.

That includes Novella Café, which opened Wednesday, inside the store.

The business owners believe development in the West Bottoms is about to explode, and they hope to be apart of the growth.

“I hope that other companies see these buildings and can see the potential of these buildings because they’re just so cool. And I think whether it’s an office space, an architectural firm, retail, or restaurants, you can put anything in them,” Jenna Baechle, Charmed House Interiors Owner, said.

It isn’t just the buildings in the West Bottoms that hold potential. Developers hope to turn an old railroad bridge near Hy-Vee Arena into a hangout spot complete with bars and restaurants.

Many people said they anticipate the West Bottoms to be the next big development in Kansas City.

