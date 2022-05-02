MISSION, Kan. — A local real estate developer could soon bring new apartments to southeast Mission.

John Moffit, CEO of the Overland Park-based real estate group Moffit and Associates, intends to create a new apartment complex at the southwest corner of 58th Street and Nall Avenue.

The 1.4-acre site includes the former Sunflower Medical Group office building and three parcels to the south along Nall.

Moffit is requesting the properties be rezoned from Main Street 2 (MS-2) and Planned Business District Park (PBP) to a Downtown Neighborhood District (DND).

Preliminary plans for the property include the construction of two, three-story apartment buildings. The proposed complex will offer a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units for a total of 77 units.

The proposed apartment complex would include roughly 25 parking garage spaces tucked underneath the building. An additional 58 surface parking spaces would also be available for residents providing a total of 83 off-street parking spaces.

The Mission Planning Commission is scheduled to review the rezone request and preliminary development plan on May 23. A neighborhood meeting on the project is planned for Monday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Powell Community Center.