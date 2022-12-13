Rendering of the proposed mental health center. Image provided by the City of Olathe.

OLATHE, Kan. — New development could bring additional mental health treatment options to patients in Olathe.

On Monday the Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve a rezoning request and preliminary site plan to create a new mental health center.

OPH Mental Health is requesting the city rezone roughly 8 acres of land near the intersection of 153rd Street and OMC Parkway from County Rural (CTY RUR) to an Office District (O) to create a new health center.

The proposed Camber Psychiatric Hospital would be part of the Olathe Medical Park campus. The 78-bed facility will provide short-term mental health treatment services.

The 78,000-square-foot center will be built in three phases. A total of 102 parking spaces are planned for the development including five ADA parking spaces and two spaces for emergency vehicles.

No one spoke during the public hearing for the project Monday night. The Olathe City Council is scheduled to review the preliminary site plan and rezone request on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.