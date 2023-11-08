A Topeka developer is planning a major retail hub in southwest Johnson County.

Topeka-based Brown Stone 3 Development is working with J2J Investments to create a 104-acre commercial development in Gardner. The development, called New Trails Crossing, will be located along Interstate 35, off the 175th Street/U.S. Highway 56 exit ramp.

The $245 million project will include multiple restaurants, hotels and retail space. Brown Stone 3 Development President and CEO Johnny Brown said 49 acres have been sold and are under contract.

A 45,000-square-foot shopping center, food courts, convenience stores and coffee shops are already in the works. The developer plans to break ground on the first 67-acre phase in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are selling out as fast as we can imagine,” Brown said.

The project site sits to the north of where Overland Park-based Grata Development and Indianapolis-based Cityscape Residential LLC have created a joint venture to develop a $200 million mixed-use project at the southeast corner of I-35 and 175th Street.

