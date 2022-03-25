GARDNER, Kan. — A developer is pitching a plan to create more than 500 new apartment units in northeast Gardner.

Project area map. Image provided by the Gardner Planning Commission.

On Monday, the Gardner Planning Commission will review a rezone request and preliminary development plan from Austin Park, LLC to create University Park Apartments.

Austin Park is requesting roughly 35 acres near 167th Street and White Drive be rezoned from garden apartment (RP-3) to a planned apartment house district (RP-5). The property was annexed into the city in 2003 and currently sits undeveloped with single family homes to the north and east.

Rendering of proposed University Park Apartments complex. Image provided by the Gardner Planning Commission.

The proposed development includes 32 townhomes near 163rd Street and nine, four-story apartment buildings to the south. Each apartment building will contain between 47-70 units. Renderings of the proposed project also show plans for a clubhouse, pool and dog park.

If approved by the planning commission, the project will progress to the Gardner City Council for review in April.