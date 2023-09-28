The broad strokes have emerged for major mixed-use projects Copaken Brooks eyes on a pair of blocks just north of T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, thanks to efforts to develop the South Loop Link park atop Interstate 670.

The local developer plans a $300 million project with 700 residential units and 20,000 square feet of retail southeast of 12th and McGee streets, once home to Kansas City Public Schools’ headquarters in the historic Board of Education building.

Last year, Copaken brought Hunt Midwest onboard the 2.6-acre block’s ownership through a tenancy-in-commons arrangement.

To the west, Copaken targets an additional $35 million investment with 85,000 square feet of office and 8,500 retail square feet of retail northeast of 13th Street and Grand Boulevard, where it controls the majority of properties on the 2.3-acre block.

More information on the projects, including on their design, financing and construction timeline, were not available. Copaken said his group had no updates on the sites at this time.

“We are going through a number of iterations but nothing is solidified yet,” he said in a Tuesday email.

