Developer plans large office, warehouse at Kansas Commerce Center in Lenexa

After 30 years of continuous development, the sole remaining undeveloped lot at Kansas Commerce Center is set to be filled by 2022.

Developer Karbank Properties LLP plans a 142,500-square-foot spec building with a height of 18 feet on 8 acres at the southwest corner of 95th Street and Twilight Lane. The building will provide office, manufacturing, storage and warehouse uses.

The facility is being built on a speculative basis, meaning it has no signed tenant.

The project’s office portion, spanning 12,344 square feet, will be at the front of the building where employees and visitors enter. The rest of the uses will be at the south end. Assembly space will encompass 57,776 square feet, and storage will total 72,380 square feet.

On Nov. 15, Lenexa issued Karbank $17 million worth of bonds for the project.

Karbank, which owns the property, declined to disclose any potential tenants. Construction is expected to begin this year and wrap up by the end of 2022.